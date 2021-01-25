The Miami Heat have been shorthanded due to coronavirus protocols over the last few weeks.

Now, the team is sanguine that it could have veterans Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley back in the fold very soon.

As @Anthony_Chiang and I reported earlier today, there's optimism that Butler and Bradley will be back by the end of the week for the Heat. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 25, 2021

Butler, 31, has only played in six games this season. He hasn’t competed in a game since Jan. 9.

The five-time All-Star is averaging just 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest this season. Butler is reportedly expected to be cleared from pandemic protocol on Monday.

Bradley, 30, has also missed significant time due to health and safety protocols. The newcomer is putting up 10.0 points per game this season.

Of course, the Heat are missing the veterans on the court. The team has a 6-9 record and is sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening.