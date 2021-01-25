- Report: Miami Heat optimistic that Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler will return by end of week
- Report: Major update offered on when Jimmy Butler could return for Miami Heat
- Former Miami Heat forward reveals he’s been getting recurring death threats, fears being separated from daughter
- Udonis Haslem sends NSFW message about connection with James Harden
- Video: Security hilariously stops Bam Adebayo from swapping jerseys with Kyrie Irving
- Robin Lopez called out Miami Heat for being ‘thespians’ after Tyler Herro embellished contact
- Report: 3 Miami Heat players included in Team USA’s 2021 Olympic player pool
- Report: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Avery Bradley will not join Miami Heat on road trip
- Report: Tyler Herro to miss Miami Heat’s next 3 games with latest injury
- Injury report released for Miami Heat’s Friday night game vs. Toronto Raptors
Report: Miami Heat optimistic that Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler will return by end of week
- Updated: January 25, 2021
The Miami Heat have been shorthanded due to coronavirus protocols over the last few weeks.
Now, the team is sanguine that it could have veterans Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley back in the fold very soon.
As @Anthony_Chiang and I reported earlier today, there's optimism that Butler and Bradley will be back by the end of the week for the Heat.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 25, 2021
Butler, 31, has only played in six games this season. He hasn’t competed in a game since Jan. 9.
The five-time All-Star is averaging just 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per contest this season. Butler is reportedly expected to be cleared from pandemic protocol on Monday.
Bradley, 30, has also missed significant time due to health and safety protocols. The newcomer is putting up 10.0 points per game this season.
Of course, the Heat are missing the veterans on the court. The team has a 6-9 record and is sitting in the No. 13 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday evening.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login