Report: Major update offered on when Jimmy Butler could return for Miami Heat
- Updated: January 25, 2021
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler has been absent for quite some time due to the NBA’s protocols related to COVID-19.
The team has struggled in his absence, but it appears that the Heat may soon get their veteran leader back on the floor.
NBA source tells the Sun Sentinel that the expectation is Jimmy Butler will be cleared from pandemic protocol today. Then it will come down to a matter of conditioning. Heat play at Brooklyn tonight, then next play Wednesday at home against Denver.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 25, 2021
Butler hasn’t suited up since Miami’s win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 9 He’s only played in six games thus far this season, as he missed two games early in the season with an injury.
As the report indicates, the road back to actually playing in games could be a winding one for Butler. As he’s been off the court for a couple of weeks, it will likely take some time for him to get his feet back under him.
Still, it’s great news that he’s back on his way to rejoining his teammates.
This season, Butler is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
