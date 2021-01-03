Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley reportedly was not at practice on Sunday due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Per Heat: Avery Bradley wasn’t at practice today due to health and safety protocols. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 3, 2021

Bradley, 30, has appeared in four games for Miami this season. It is uncertain if he will miss time due to the league’s protocols.

The Heat are scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Miami signed Bradley to a two-year deal this offseason. The veteran guard spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bradley has been solid since joining the Heat, as he is averaging 14.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Miami has struggled out of the gate and had been without star Jimmy Butler for two games because of an ankle injury.

If Bradley cannot clear the league’s health and safety protocols, it will likely open up more minutes for guard Kendrick Nunn.