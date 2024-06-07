Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Miami Heat intrigued by Devin Carter, Ron Holland and more as NBA draft nears

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
4 Min Read
Devin Carter
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The prospects that the Miami Heat could target in the 2024 NBA Draft are beginning to take shape with former G League Ignite star Ron Holland and Providence College guard Devin Carter as two of the top options.

“Holland’s range appears to be a little wider than initially thought,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote. “He has fans among teams drafting in the top 10 but is casting a fairly wide net in workouts, including teams such as the Miami Heat at No. 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17, in part because of his strong positional fit in those attractive markets.”

Holland averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Ignite while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in the 2023-24 season.

Miami has scheduled several other players for workouts ahead of the draft in late June, including Carter, Indiana University’s Kel’el Ware, University of Southern California’s Isaiah Collier and others, according to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

“Among the prospects who the Heat scheduled for predraft workouts in Miami are Providence guard Devin Carter, Indiana center Kel’el Ware, Southern Cal guard Isaiah Collier, [University of] Arizona forward Keshad Johnson and UConn (University of Connecticut) guard Tristen Newton, according to league sources,” Chiang wrote. “Carter, Ware and Collier are among the potential first-round options for the Heat at pick No. 15, and Johnson and Newton are among the potential second-round options for the Heat at pick No. 43.”

Carter, the 2023-24 Big East Player of the Year, is certainly one of the more intriguing players that the Heat are eyeing. He’s coming off a strong collegiate season where he averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

After finishing with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, the Heat have a chance to improve their roster around stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo by nailing the No. 15 and No. 43 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Miami appears to have hit a home run with 2023 first-round pick Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was named to an All-Rookie team and averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

In addition to that, 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic also saw his role expand in the 2023-24 campaign, a good sign for Miami’s future.

The Heat opted to take Jaquez, a veteran college player (he spent four years at the University of California, Los Angeles) in the first round, and they could do that again if they pick Carter, who spent one season at the University of South Carolina before spending the last two at Providence.

Miami lost a couple key role players (Gabe Vincent and Max Strus) ahead of the 2023-24 season, and it could lose Josh Richardson, Kevin Love and Caleb Martin this offseason, as they all have player options for the 2024-25 season and could opt out to become free agents.

That makes it even more important that Miami land an impact player with the No. 15 pick in the first round as it looks to get back in the NBA Finals mix next season.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade chimes in after Shaquille O’Neal recalls NSFW argument they had years ago
Miami Heat News
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning reveals cancer diagnosis, urges men to get their blood tested and PSA checked
Miami Heat News
Dennis Schroder Brooklyn Nets
Heat guard begs for soccer team to sign him in wake of Dennis Schroder’s pro soccer debut in Germany
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?