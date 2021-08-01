Report: Miami Heat expressing interest in Danny Green

The Miami Heat reportedly are interested in free agent Danny Green this offseason.

Green spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and started all 69 games that he appeared in during the regular season.

After spending the 2019-20 season on the Los Angeles Lakers and winning an NBA title, Green was dealt by the Lakers last offseason.

The Heat could use another wing after declining Andre Iguodala’s team option, and Green is a solid shooter that could fill the part.

Last season, Green averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Miami is trying to improve its roster after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs last season.

With Iguodala potentially on the way out and Duncan Robinson entering restricted free agency, Miami is in the market for another wing shooter and defender this offseason.