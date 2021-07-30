The Miami Heat have extended qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.

The Heat did not make any selections during the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, the team is expected to be active during free agency. Retaining Robinson and Nunn may cost the franchise some money.

Robinson, 27, has turned into one of the elite shooters in the league. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. The sharpshooter knocked down 250 triples last year.

As for Nunn, he is one of the best stories in the NBA. The undrafted gem has career averages of 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 boards per game.