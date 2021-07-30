- Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offers to 4 players
- Report: Miami Heat agree to sign plethora of undrafted players
- Report: Promising Mississippi guard to join Miami Heat’s Summer League squad
- Bam Adebayo details strong connection he’s building with Damian Lillard on Team USA
- Report: Miami Heat intrigued by point guard Lonzo Ball
- Miami Heat insider says he wouldn’t be surprised if team pursues Andre Drummond
- Report: Miami Heat have ‘some interest’ in Bobby Portis
- Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to Simone Biles withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics
- Report: Miami Heat among most likely destinations for Ben Simmons
- LeBron James reacts to Dwyane Wade’s hilariously random compliment about his acting in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offers to 4 players
- Updated: July 30, 2021
The Miami Heat have extended qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
The Heat have extended qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. All are now restricted free agents, with the Heat with the right to match any outside offers.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 30, 2021
The Heat did not make any selections during the 2021 NBA Draft.
However, the team is expected to be active during free agency. Retaining Robinson and Nunn may cost the franchise some money.
Robinson, 27, has turned into one of the elite shooters in the league. He averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game last season. The sharpshooter knocked down 250 triples last year.
As for Nunn, he is one of the best stories in the NBA. The undrafted gem has career averages of 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 boards per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login