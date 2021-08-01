- Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Andre Iguodala’s future with team
Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Andre Iguodala’s future with team
- Updated: August 1, 2021
The Miami Heat will reportedly decline Andre Iguodala’s team option for the 2021-22 season, and he will become a free agent.
The Heat are declining the $15M team option on F Andre Iguodala’s contract for next season, making him a free agent, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2021
Iguodala’s tenure with the Heat never amounted to much. During his two seasons with the team, he averaged just 4.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was rather inefficient as well. He shot just 39.6 percent from the field with Miami.
Iguodala will likely find a new team for the 2021-22 season, but it would be surprising if there was an overly competitive market for him. He will presumably sign a small deal with a team in need of depth.
The 37-year-old’s best days are behind him, but he will forever be a three-time NBA champion. If he signs a deal with a title contender for the 2021-22 season, he could add to his collection of rings.
Iguodala is a one-time All-Star and was widely considered an elite player earlier in his career.
