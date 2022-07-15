Report: Miami Heat have been exploring deals that would net them additional draft picks

By no means are the Miami Heat done tweaking their roster for the upcoming NBA season.

They have been rumored to be interested in Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, two of the biggest stars who have been rumored to be on the trade market right now.

It also appears that they are interested in accumulating more draft picks they can use in the future.

“In the last 18 hours, the HEAT have been discussing several trade scenarios to acquire additional draft picks according to league sources. This may end up being one of their more creative processes if they find a way.” – @GregSylvander @5OTF_ — Jeremy Kazieva (@jkazieva16) July 15, 2022

The Heat have been one of the NBA’s best teams since the arrival of Jimmy Butler three years ago, and in that time, they have appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals twice and in the NBA Finals once.

But they’ve been unable to get over the hump, and a big reason why is that the team lacks next-level offensive firepower other than that of Butler.

It’s presumably the reason they’re trying to go after Durant and Mitchell this summer.

In addition, there have been whispers that Miami may even be interested in Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, although he has reportedly only been interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat will not have a first-round draft pick next year, as they dealt it to the Los Angeles Clippers in the trade that brought Butler to South Florida.

With players such as Kyle Lowry getting up there in age, as well as the need for more frontcourt depth, netting a 2023 first-round pick would greatly help the team reload and remain a title contender for the next few years.