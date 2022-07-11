Report: Miami Heat determined to ‘exhaust all options’ to acquire Kevin Durant

As many NBA fans know, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the organization.

Durant reportedly included the Miami Heat on his wish list, and it seems like the team is working to somehow get him to South Florida.

Miami is apparently determined to “exhaust all options” to acquire the 12-time All-Star, according to a recent report.

Andy and Sean were chatting at their hotel. Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn't requested trade and Jazz isn't shopping him. https://t.co/vq4eNmtUL7 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 11, 2022

Of course, it would take a lot to acquire Durant, who is considered to be one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He holds career averages of 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2007 NBA Draft has four years left on his current contract and isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until the 2026 offseason. The Nets seem to be in no hurry to trade him and are surely going to wait to deal him until they get a very good offer.

Heat fans can only wonder what it would take to acquire the two-time champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

An anonymous NBA executive recently said that the Heat would be in the “best position” to acquire Durant if they included starting point guard Kyle Lowry in a potential trade. However, Durant apparently would only want to play on a Heat team that has Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the roster.

It doesn’t seem like this saga is going to end anytime soon, so Heat fans will need to be a little patient.