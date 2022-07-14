Report: Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving for Kyle Lowry ‘not out of the question’

Although Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly been wanting to be traded, there hasn’t been a great market for him.

The Los Angeles Lakers have seemed to be the only team to have serious interest, but that could always change.

One reporter says that it’s “not out of question” that the Miami Heat could trade Kyle Lowry for Irving.

From what I’ve heard Kyrie for Kyle Lowry is not out of the question. https://t.co/5SEb9kXTAK — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) July 14, 2022

Lowry was something of a glue guy for the Heat this past season, averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range. However, he may be slowly declining, and he has been somewhat injury-prone.

Irving would give them the type of second legitimate big-time scorer they have lacked. He put up 27.4 points per game in the 2021-22 season and is one of the game’s more talented one-on-one scorers.

He would take some pressure off Jimmy Butler while allowing Miami to go for the jugular early in games rather than merely look to keep things close and grind it out.

The team’s lack of viable scorers outside of Butler was a clear problem in its loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The question is whether the Nets would accept Lowry in a potential Irving trade. They may end up trading Kevin Durant as well, and if they do so, they would have to embrace some type of rebuilding process.

In that scenario, an aging Lowry may not carry much appeal for them.

The other question is whether the enigmatic Irving would sign an extension to remain with the Heat, as he is heading into the final year of his contract.