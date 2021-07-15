Report: Miami Heat have emerged as ‘aggressive suitor’ for Collin Sexton

According to a recent report, the Miami Heat have emerged as a potential landing spot for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton.

I’m getting the impression that the Miami Heat, like the New York Knicks, have emerged as an aggressive suitor for Collin Sexton as well. A lot of this will remain fluid as we get closer to the draft. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) July 15, 2021

It has become increasingly clear that Sexton will likely be moved this offseason. The asking price is reportedly very high, but Miami has a lot of assets that could potentially be part of a deal.

Sexton has gotten better in every year of his NBA career. Still just 22 years old, the former first-round pick averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game during the 2020-21 season. He shot 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

Sexton is certainly a score-first guard, and he could benefit from becoming a better facilitator on offense. Regardless, he would be a nice fit with the Heat.

Miami could lose a lot of production at the guard position this offseason. Goran Dragic has a club option while Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson are set to become free agents. Robinson spent most of his time at small forward in the 2020-21 season, but he has primarily been a guard in the past.

Sexton could make up for some of those losses in a big way. It will be interesting to monitor what the market is like for him.