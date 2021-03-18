The Miami Heat reportedly are debating how much they are willing to pay Duncan Robinson this offseason.

Robinson will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

While Robinson is one of the league’s best long-range shooters, the Heat don’t usually close games with him on the floor.

Still, Robinson is playing 8.2 minutes per game in the fourth quarter this season.

This offseason, the Heat will be able to match any offer sheet that Robinson signs.

However, the Heat will have to determine how high they are willing to go to keep Robinson. There’s no question that his shooting prowess will make it hard to let him walk.

This season, Robinson is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range. For his career, Robinson is a 42.0 percent 3-point shooter.