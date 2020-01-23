NBA Heat Insider Indicates Bradley Beal Trade to Miami Heat Inevitable - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat were linked to star guard Bradley Beal for quite a while heading into the 2019-20 season.

Some even expected Beal to end up playing for the Heat prior to this season’s trade deadline.

That all changed when Beal opted to sign an extension with the Washington Wizards earlier this season.

Despite that, one Heat insider took to Twitter on Wednesday night to indicate that he believes a trade that would bring Beal to South Florida will eventually occur.

Bradley Beal is very good and I wonder what number he'll wear when he goes to a team that has retired the No. 3. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 23, 2020

Beal was masterful in front of Miami’s home crowd on Wednesday night. He finished the contest between the Wizards and Heat with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Despite that outpouring of production, the Wizards fell to the Heat in overtime, 134-129.

It’s losses such as these that have many experts thinking Beal will eventually want out of Washington. He recently expressed his disappointment over his team’s lack of success. The Wizards currently hold a record of 14-29 on the season.

Should Beal eventually be acquired by Miami, there is no doubt that he and current star Jimmy Butler would create a very dangerous duo in South Florida.

As for the No. 3 jersey referenced in the tweet, Heat legend Dwyane Wade is scheduled to have his jersey retired by the Heat next month.

Though Beal currently wears the No. 3 jersey for Washington, it’s quite likely that he would be willing to change his number if it meant joining a serious title contender.