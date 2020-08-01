- Video: Jimmy Butler Yells ‘F–k You Bam’ Live on Air After Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Game
Video: Jimmy Butler Yells ‘F–k You Bam’ Live on Air After Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets Game
- Updated: August 1, 2020
The Miami Heat came away with a huge 125-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon in the team’s NBA bubble opener.
They were led by All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who ended their nights with 22 points apiece.
Butler came away with 22 pionts, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the contest. Adebayo finished his night with 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
After the game, as Adebayo was conducting a postgame interview, the duo’s growing chemistry was on full display as Butler ran past him and yelled, “F— you Bam.”
"F*ck you Bam" 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nOttrl4Cpn
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 1, 2020
The tone was clearly jovial and shows how close the two really are.
The Heat hold the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, and if the playoffs were to start today, they’d be matched up against the Indiana Pacers in the first round.
Next up, Miami has a date with the defending-champion Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
