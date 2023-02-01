Report: Miami Heat ‘engaged’ in trade talks to upgrade power forward position

The Miami Heat have become increasingly competitive as the 2022-23 NBA season has progressed, and they are reportedly looking to improve their roster at the power forward position ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Pre-deadline rumors are really starting to heat up for Miami and the rest of the NBA, and a recent conversation on the “Locked on Heat” podcast offered key intel on what the Heat could try to do in the coming days.

“The power forward position has clearly been one that Miami is at least engaged in conversations, let’s say, to try to upgrade on,” Jake Fischer said on the pod. “I don’t really see a ton of options on the board.”

One player Fischer mentioned while discussing potential options was Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt. However, Fischer made it clear that he does not see Vanderbilt as a potential “massive upgrade” for the Heat.

So far this season, Vanderbilt is putting up 8.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.

It is worth noting that a report from early January indicated that the Heat were monitoring John Collins’ situation with the Atlanta Hawks. Collins could potentially be a nice fit in the Heat’s starting lineup, especially if he proved capable of fixing his recent struggles shooting the ball from beyond the arc.

He’s shooting just 25.9 percent from deep this season but is a 35.8 percent shooter from the 3-point line in his career.

Another potential fix at the power forward position could come in the form of veteran Jae Crowder. Crowder hasn’t logged a single minute yet this season as the Phoenix Suns have tried to find a trade partner for him.

If the trade deadline comes and goes with Crowder still on the Phoenix roster, the team could opt to buy out the rest of his contract.

A report earlier this season already indicated that the Heat would be interested in Crowder if he were to hit the buyout market.

One final option available to the Heat would be to simply wait until center Omer Yurtseven returns from the ankle injury that has kept him out the entire season so far.

He’s currently expected to return following the All-Star break. Though he hasn’t played at the power forward position in his career, his availability would at least allow greater flexibility in the frontcourt for Miami.