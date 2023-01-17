Report: Miami Heat ‘working hard’ to sell other teams on Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat reportedly are working to sell other teams on sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

An Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that Miami is “trying hard to convince” other franchises that Robinson is an asset.

“While teams around the association may see [Caleb] Martin as Miami’s best asset, the Heat are trying to shop a different wing, Duncan Robinson,” Heavy.com’s Sam LaFrance wrote. “The anonymous Eastern Conference Exec told Deveney that Miami has been working hard to sell other franchises on the sharpshooter. “‘They’re trying hard to convince everyone that Duncan Robinson is a trade asset but that has not gone over that well, has it?’”

Robinson had a great season for Miami in the 2019-20 campaign, averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game and playing a key role for the Heat on their road to the NBA Finals.

He followed that up by shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season and starting all 72 games he appeared in for the Heat. That earned Robinson a massive contract in the offseason.

He signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Heat, that includes $80 million guaranteed.

The deal has not worked out for Miami, as Robinson shot just 39.9 percent from the field last season and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. He was eventually removed from Miami’s rotation altogether, playing very little in the team’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This season, Robinson’s shooting struggles have continued. He’s currently out of the lineup after undergoing surgery on his finger, but prior to that he was really struggling to earn minutes for Miami.

Robinson has appeared in 28 games for the Heat, playing 17.9 minutes per game, his lowest since his rookie season. He is averaging just 6.9 points per game while shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from the field and just 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat have better options on the wing over Robinson, including Max Strus, Victor Oladipo, Martin and Tyler Herro.

Miami certainly would love to move off of Robinson’s contract, especially since the team is paying him through the 2024-25 season. Robinson also has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Heat have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, so if they can move Robinson for a player that they feel fits better with the roster, it may be worth making the move.

Even though Robinson is one of the best shooters in the league when he’s on, his struggles over the last two seasons for Miami have made him a tough player to trust night in and night out.