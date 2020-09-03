- Report: Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors ‘Frontrunners’ in Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes
- Updated: September 3, 2020
The Miami Heat are currently looking to defeat defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs, but it might not be too long until the two parties join forces.
According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, there are many within the NBA’s bubble who see Miami as one of the most likely destinations for Antetokounmpo should he decide to part ways with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The other likely destination is believed to be the defending champion Toronto Raptors.
“It’s no wonder many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with one observer telling Yahoo Sports ‘it’s an open secret’ within the Orlando bubble,” Goodwill wrote.
“Miami looks like the perfect mistress with their culture, the ability to morph into different identities at a moment’s notice but yet still feel like a team playing within itself.”
Well before the NBA season resumed within the bubble, rumors and reports indicated that the Heat were heavily targeting the Greek national.
After all, the Heat have had a plan to pair All-Star Jimmy Butler with another alpha ever since Butler arrived in South Florida last summer.
It looks like everything is going according to play for Heat president Pat Riley so far. With Miami up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series over the Antetokounmpo’s Bucks, the superstar is likely starting to weigh his options.
As for the Raptors, they’re currently down 0-2 in their series against the Boston Celtics.
Antetokounmpo is set to become a free agent in the 2021 offseason.
