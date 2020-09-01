- Report: NBA Executive Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Miami Heat If He Loses in 2nd Round
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley Share Special Moment After Thrilling Miami Heat Win
- Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Mad at Reporter That Asks Why He Didn’t Guard Jimmy Butler
- Jimmy Butler’s Savage Reason for Not Bringing Any Family Members to NBA Bubble
- Dwyane Wade Formally Introduces the NBA to ‘Playoff Jimmy’
- Joel Embiid Shows Love to Jimmy Butler After Career Night in Series of Cryptic Tweets
- Bill Simmons Heaps Massive Praise on Miami Heat, Predicts Them to Meet Clippers in NBA Finals
- Odds Released for Miami Heat’s Chances of Beating Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2
- 7 of 18 ESPN NBA Experts Predict Miami Heat to Upset Milwaukee Bucks in Round 2
- Udonis Haslem Offers Major Reason for Confidence Ahead of Miami Heat’s Series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Report: NBA Executive Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Join Miami Heat If He Loses in 2nd Round
- Updated: September 1, 2020
While the Miami Heat are currently playing for a spot in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, they may also be playing for a lot more.
That’s because one NBA executive believes that if the Heat end up beating the Milwaukee Bucks in their current playoff series, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will ultimately decide to join the Heat in the near future.
Antetokounmpo is of course expected to be the Heat’s primary target in the 2021 free agency period.
“So, let’s read this room,” Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote. “I asked the aforementioned front office executive which team Antetokounmpo might wind up with if Miami goes on to finish this job and create such havoc for the Bucks.
“’The Heat,’ he said.”
The Heat won Game 1 of the series on Monday night, 115-104.
Antetokounmpo is a generational talent. If he were to join the Heat, he would be the most dominant player in South Florida since LeBron James.
Beyond that, if the defending MVP lands in Miami, the Heat will become arguably the most dangerous team in the NBA.
Assuming Miami manages to lock up Bam Adebayo with a long-term contract, there will be three All-Stars in South Florida for quite some time. A three-headed monster of Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler would be dangerous and versatile trio.
Game 2 of the series between the Bucks and Heat is set to take place on Wednesday evening in Orlando, Fla.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login