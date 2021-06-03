Report: Miami Heat and New York Knicks could pursue Dennis Schroder this offseason

With the Miami Heat’s season over after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, rumors about the team’s offseason are already picking up.

One recent report states that the Heat are expected to pursue Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder this offseason.

“I’ve been hearing a ton of Schroder to New York talks, but I’m not sold that will end up happening. Miami is another team to keep a close eye on,” an NBA executive told NBA Analysis Network’s Evan Massey. “They are going to want an upgrade in the back-court and Schroder seems like a perfect fit if the two sides can agree on price.”

Adding Schroder to the Heat would give the team a starting point guard who is in the midst of his prime years. During this past regular season, the German national averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Adding another player that can score and make plays for others should be on the top of the Heat’s offseason agenda so that pressure can be taken off the shoulders of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It will surely be interesting to see if the Heat end up becoming serious suitors for Schroder and whether or not he winds up in Miami next season.