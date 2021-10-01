Duncan Robinson says Markieff Morris was the Lakers player who began calling him ‘Jimmy Neutron’ in the 2020 NBA Finals

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently revealed that big man Markieff Morris admitted to being the one who started calling him “Jimmy Neutron” in the 2020 NBA Finals.

“I want you both to know that I will continue to be humbled, because now that we have Markieff Morris, my full-time name is Jimmy Neutron,” Robinson said during an episode of his podcast. “Because I’ve actually recently found out that he was the linchpin behind the whole Jimmy Neutron thing. He was the one — he was pushing it all. He came up to me before a conditioning test, and he was like, ‘Hey, I just want you to know it wasn’t Dwight [Howard]. It was me the whole time. It was me the whole time.'”

Robinson and Morris were opponents in the 2020 NBA Finals when Morris was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the two players had no way of knowing that they were going to be teammates down the road.

Morris is entering his first season in a Heat uniform. In the 2020-21 campaign, the veteran posted averages of 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

While Morris contributed to Miami’s loss in the 2020 NBA Finals, he’d love to help the team win a championship this time around.

As for Robinson, the 27-year-old is looking to have another strong year. The 3-point specialist is sure to provide lots of value to the Heat this season after he shot 40.8 percent from long range in the 2020-21 campaign.