The Miami Heat reportedly are among the teams that have inquired about Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

Miami is among the teams that have inquired about the cost of Bulls F Lauri Markkanen per source. @5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ (With bigger moves being discussed this doesn’t feel like it will gain traction in my opinion. ) — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 23, 2021

Markkanen, 23, will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

While he would provide Miami with an upgrade at forward, Markkanen would likely command several assets since the Heat would be able to match any offer for him in free agency if they dealt for him.

This season, Markkanen has dealt with injuries but is having a bounce-back campaign under Billy Donovan.

The 23-year-old is averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat have been rumored to be looking for an upgrade in their frontcourt, but Markkanen’s asking price will likely be too high for the Heat at the deadline.

Miami may be better off trying to acquire LaMarcus Aldridge from the San Antonio Spurs or testing the buyout market.