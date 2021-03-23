 Report: Miami Heat among teams that have inquired about Lauri Markkanen - Heat Nation
Lauri Markkanen Miami Heat Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly are among the teams that have inquired about Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

Markkanen, 23, will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

While he would provide Miami with an upgrade at forward, Markkanen would likely command several assets since the Heat would be able to match any offer for him in free agency if they dealt for him.

This season, Markkanen has dealt with injuries but is having a bounce-back campaign under Billy Donovan.

The 23-year-old is averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat have been rumored to be looking for an upgrade in their frontcourt, but Markkanen’s asking price will likely be too high for the Heat at the deadline.

Miami may be better off trying to acquire LaMarcus Aldridge from the San Antonio Spurs or testing the buyout market.

