Report: Miami Heat interested in trading Omer Yurtseven, KZ Okpala or Markieff Morris for P.J. Washington

The NBA trade deadline is getting closer, and rumors are really starting to heat up. Of course, the Miami Heat, who appear to be true title contenders this season, are exploring different options when it comes to improving their roster.

One such option may be Charlotte Hornets youngster P.J. Washington, and according to a recent report, the Heat are interested in trading one of a few players for him.

Per credible sources (@GregSylvander one of them) the Heat's interested in @PJWashington in a package involving Omer, KZ, or Markieff PJ = a solid back-up for PJ Miami must consider it Washington's per-36:

14.8PPG, 8.0RPG, 3.0APG, 1.1SPG, 1.4BPG Shooting 45%FG/39% from 3

So far this season, Washington has played in 38 games for the Hornets. He has averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during those contests. As the report indicates, the belief appears to be that if Washington were traded to Miami, he would come in and serve as a solid backup for veteran forward P.J. Tucker.

Still, the Heat have to weigh what they may lose if they end up parting ways with a player to acquire Washington.

Omer Yurtseven has impressed this season as a young center for the Heat. He’s averaging 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

KZ Okpala has averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 21 contests this season. Though he hasn’t played much, he is still young and has shown flashes of promise.

Finally, Markieff Morris has sadly not played for months as he continues to recover from a Nikola Jokic cheap shot. Though his status is unclear, the Heat are surely hoping to have him on the floor soon if he’s with the team beyond the deadline.

Ultimately, Washington would be a great addition if the Heat can get a deal done. Only time will tell if some new faces show up in Miami before the deadline passes.