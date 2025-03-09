Report: Marquette star Kam Jones has ‘fans’ within Miami Heat organization

The 2025 NBA Draft is still months away, but it’s never too early to start thinking about it.

Miami Heat insider Greg Sylvander reported on Friday that Marquette University star Kam Jones has some fans within the Heat organization.

“I’ve heard that Marquette’s Kam Jones has fans in the Heat org,” Sylvander wrote via Discord.

On Saturday, Sylvander took his reporting to X.

Name(s) to keep an eye on in college basketball for the HEAT? Marquette G Kam Jones is one of them. — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 8, 2025

Jones, a fourth-year player at Marquette, entered Saturday’s action averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season. He only helped those numbers on Saturday when his squad took on St. John’s University, as he racked up 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Unfortunately for Jones, his efforts weren’t enough for Marquette to get a win over St. John’s, as the Golden Eagles suffered an overtime loss in unbelievable fashion.

ST. JOHN'S WINS IT AT THE BUZZER IN OVERTIME 🤯pic.twitter.com/R1Vcs9PlAb — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2025

Jones, a combo guard, could be the type of player who steps into the NBA and contributes right away. The Heat drafted a four-year college player as recently as 2023, when they picked up college veteran Jaime Jaquez Jr. out of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He quickly contributed as a rookie.

Some Heat fans may like the idea of drafting a player out of Marquette merely because the program has produced a couple of Heat greats over the years. Former Heat stars Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler both went to Marquette.

Jones has helped Marquette put together a strong season, but Saturday’s result was certainly a step back. With the loss, the Golden Eagles are now 22-9 with their regular-season schedule in the books.

It’s the time of year where college basketball is going to start getting a lot more attention, so Jones will have a chance to show the basketball world what he’s all about when the lights are the brightest. He’s clearly a name that Heat fans should monitor.

In the meantime, the Heat will try to make something out of their 2024-25 season despite how tumultuous it has been to this point. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak but still holds a play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.