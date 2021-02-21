- Report: Miami Heat interested in DeMarcus Cousins and P.J. Tucker
- Report: Miami Heat could be sellers at trade deadline to unlock future 1st-round picks
- Dwyane Wade compares Chris Paul to LeBron James for 1 specific reason
- Jimmy Butler guarantees Miami Heat will make NBA playoffs despite ‘terrible’ start to season
- Jimmy Butler takes savage shot at Dwyane Wade after entering Miami Heat history books
- Report: ‘A deal or 2’ is on the horizon for the Miami Heat
- Report: Nemanja Bjelica and Rudy Gay remain targets to bolster Miami Heat’s PF slot
- Bam Adebayo says Miami Heat ‘get complacent’ with leads following collapse vs. Warriors
- Report: One member of Miami Heat front office has expressed interest in trading for Lonzo Ball
- Video: Stephen Curry hits ice-cold dagger in overtime to put away Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat interested in DeMarcus Cousins and P.J. Tucker
- Updated: February 20, 2021
The Miami Heat have struggled inexplicably so far this season, and it appears that they are interested in bolstering their frontcourt.
According to reports, Miami is looking into acquiring DeMarcus Cousins and P.J. Tucker, both of whom currently play for the Houston Rockets.
Breaking 🚨🚨🚨
Our @5ReasonsSports team confirm the #Heat are one of the teams interested in @boogiecousins.
📸(@BiscayneBam ) | #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/g6z60zJqeS
— 5OTF (@5OTF_) February 21, 2021
ESPN reporting Heat interest in PJ Tucker, as we have discussed.
— Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 21, 2021
Tucker may be 35 years old but can provide some value for a team looking to get to the next level. He has always been a decent 3-point shooter, and that could help the Heat, as they are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in terms of efficiency.
Tucker stands at 6-foot-5 but weighs 245 pounds, and he is an effective defender. At times this season, the Heat have also struggled on the defensive end.
Tucker mostly plays power forward, which is perhaps the team’s weakest position, depth-wise.
Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles, a quad injury and a torn ACL, all of which he has suffered in the last few years. He may not be the offensive force he was pre-injury, but he’s still an effective rebounder.
The NBA trade deadline is March 25.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login