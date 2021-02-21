The Miami Heat have struggled inexplicably so far this season, and it appears that they are interested in bolstering their frontcourt.

According to reports, Miami is looking into acquiring DeMarcus Cousins and P.J. Tucker, both of whom currently play for the Houston Rockets.

ESPN reporting Heat interest in PJ Tucker, as we have discussed. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 21, 2021

Tucker may be 35 years old but can provide some value for a team looking to get to the next level. He has always been a decent 3-point shooter, and that could help the Heat, as they are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in terms of efficiency.

Tucker stands at 6-foot-5 but weighs 245 pounds, and he is an effective defender. At times this season, the Heat have also struggled on the defensive end.

Tucker mostly plays power forward, which is perhaps the team’s weakest position, depth-wise.

Cousins is coming off a torn Achilles, a quad injury and a torn ACL, all of which he has suffered in the last few years. He may not be the offensive force he was pre-injury, but he’s still an effective rebounder.

The NBA trade deadline is March 25.