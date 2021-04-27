Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn garnered some serious interest at this year’s trade deadline and is expected to be a hot commodity in free agency, according to BasketballNews’ Alex Kennedy.

“Prior to the NBA trade deadline on March 25, several teams tried to trade for Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, league sources told BasketballNews.com,” Kennedy wrote. “Multiple teams inquired about Nunn’s availability, and at least two of those teams have shifted their focus to pursuing the 25-year-old once he becomes a free agent this offseason. Nunn will be a restricted free agent once the Heat extend a $4,736,102 qualifying offer. “Judging by the number of teams that showed interest prior to the trade deadline and the fact that Nunn is currently playing the best basketball of his career, he’s expected to receive significant interest once free agency begins.”

This season, Nunn is averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

He has improved as a shooter this season, as his 3-point percentage has jumped from 35.0 percent last year to 38.3 percent this season.

Nunn is also shooting 46.8 percent from the field and has once again played himself into a key role in Miami’s rotation.

The Heat could match any offer for Nunn since he will be a restricted free agent, but it will be hard to keep him around if another team signs him to a massive offer sheet.