Meyers Leonard Has Strong Message for Players Complaining About NBA Bubble

Multiple NBA players have complained about the living situation at the bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard delivered a strong message for the critics, as he is choosing to take the high road amidst the unprecedented situation.

“I’ve heard some of the grumblings. ‘Oh, we’re going to be in the bubble. We can’t leave. We can’t do this, we can’t do that,’” Leonard said. “‘Embrace the Suck’ is a Navy SEAL thing and a David Goggins thing, which just means: Listen, there’s plenty that we can complain about. But who’s going to be the team that doesn’t do that? “If you’re the team that does not, you’re going to have a leg up. My room is good. I got my PC set-up. The food is fine. There are no complaints here — and it’s just as simple as that.”

Leonard, 28, is making the most of the bubble. The avid gamer constructed an elaborate video game setup in his hotel upon arrival.

Furthermore, the center believes he’s the king of the bubble.

Apart from the fun, Leonard is still focusing on basketball. He has been spending time studying potential competitors. The Heat are locked in on winning a championship this season.

The 7-footer is putting up 6.1 points and 5.1 boards per game this season. The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The team isn’t complaining or crying about meaningless issues. Instead, the Heat are working hard and maximizing the few advantages that they have in the bubble.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume on July 30.