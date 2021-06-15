Report: Jimmy Butler expected to accept Miami Heat’s extension offer

Earlier in June, it was reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler would seek a maximum contract extension from the Heat. The team was then reported to be “prepared” to offer him that same extension.

Now, it is being indicated that Butler is expected to accept that extension offer.

“They (Heat) don’t have hesitations about this,” said Five Reasons Sports Network’s Ethan Skolnick regarding the Heat offering Butler an extension. “They want Jimmy to be a fulcrum of the organization going forward so for people who had concerns about that. That is going to be offered at some point this offseason, and Jimmy Butler, my understanding, is going to take it.”

Butler is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game. The 31-year-old was also named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team.

It’s clear that with this move, the Heat are committed to having Butler finish his career in Miami while attempting to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Butler has two years left on his current contract, but he holds a player option for the 2022-23 season at around $37.7 million.