Report: ‘Expectation’ is that Jimmy Butler will seek maximum 4-year, $181 million extension from Miami Heat

While Jimmy Butler still has two years left on his current contract with the Miami Heat, a new report indicates that he’s expected to seek a lucrative contract extension this summer.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald indicated that despite Butler’s security for the near future, he has the contractual right to pursue a max deal through that extension.

“Jimmy Butler is one of just five players on the Miami Heat’s season-ending roster who have guaranteed contracts for 2021-22, but there’s an important discussion for Butler and the Heat to have this offseason regarding their future together,” Chiang wrote. “That’s because although Butler is under contract through 2022-23, he’s eligible for an extension from the Heat this offseason. The expectation is that Butler, who turns 32 in September, will likely seek a maximum four-year extension worth $181 million. “The four-year, $141 million contract that Butler signed to join the Heat during free agency in 2019 includes a guaranteed $36 million salary for next season and a $37.7 million player option in 2022-23. An extension would replace his 2022-23 option and begin that season.”

Since arriving to play for the Heat in 2019, Butler has been the unquestioned leader of the team, a status that helped it reach last year’s finals.

The 2020-21 season didn’t prove to be as rewarding for either Butler or the Heat, with injuries and other issues sending them to the offseason more quickly than they expected.

If Butler manages to negotiate that contract extension, the Heat would be paying more than $40 million a year for a player who will be 36 during the final year of that contract.

Considering the fact that Butler hasn’t been negatively affected by his current deal, there’s no concern that his motivation will wane following an extension. However, aging eventually affects every player, though Butler is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

While Butler’s 2020-21 season was marred by games missed due to COVID-19 issues, he averaged 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The latter three statistics all represented career-highs.

His solid relationship with the team indicates that he’ll likely be able work out a new deal in the months ahead.