Report: Miami Heat ‘prepared’ to offer Jimmy Butler max contract extension

On Tuesday, it was reported that Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler will be seeking a max contract extension from the team this offseason.

Now, it is being reported that the Heat are ready to offer Butler the deal he wants when the time comes.

And this is a good time to mention: It is my understanding, from several sources, that the Heat are prepared to offer Jimmy Butler the max extension when that comes to pass. That will not be an issue. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) June 3, 2021

Since joining the Heat in 2019, he has been the team’s best player and leader, something that he takes pride in being.

Although the Heat didn’t meet their expectations for the 2020-21 season, the organization still believes in Butler and Bam Adebayo as the main players on the roster.

During his time in Miami, Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

In the Heat’s first-round series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks during this season’s playoffs, something seemed off with Butler as he averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on 29.7 percent shooting from the field.

The 31-year-old is under contract with the Heat through the 2022-23 season, but he holds a player option for that last season.

With Butler eligible for an extension this offseason, it will be interesting to see if the two sides are able to come to an agreement.