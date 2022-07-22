Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been involved in trade rumors recently alongside Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Adebayo himself even addressed the ongoing rumors on Thursday. It seems like if the Heat want to acquire Durant, they may need to part ways with Adebayo.

A new report indicates that while there has been “internal consideration” about trading away Adebayo, at least one “influential member” of the Heat organization has shot the idea down.

“A party familiar with the Heat’s approach told the Sun Sentinel that while there has been internal consideration of the team utilizing center Bam Adebayo as a trade component, at least one influential member of the organization has shot down the notion,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

The Heat organization might be split on whether or not to use the one-time All-Star as a way to bring Durant to South Florida.

The University of Kentucky product has played for the Heat ever since he was drafted by the team with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Throughout his professional career, he has averaged 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 55.8 percent shooting from the field.

Adebayo is also one of the best defenders in the entire league, having made three All-Defensive Teams in just five seasons.

Giving up Adebayo for Durant in a trade would certainly anger lots of Heat fans, but many of them would also celebrate getting the former MVP.

The Durant saga may end up carrying into the regular season, as the Nets appear to be in no rush to deal the 12-time All-Star unless a team meets their demands.

Heat fans will need to be patient and see how the situation plays out, but it seems like all options are on the table.