Bam Adebayo speaks out on possibly getting traded for Kevin Durant: ‘It is what it is’

Earlier this week, Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo was mentioned in trade rumors involving disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

The Heat have been prime contenders for Durant since he requested a trade, but it wasn’t until recently that Adebayo’s name was mentioned in such rumors.

Now, the one-time All-Star has responded to the fact that his name is part of the ongoing Durant rumors.

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” said Adebayo. “Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. “So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

It’s a mature message to promote, and it is likely that Adebayo is absolutely practicing what he preached in his response.

As for the Nets’ interest in Adebayo, a recent report indicated that the Nets wouldn’t have any “real interest” in an offer from the Heat unless the big man were included. It makes sense why the Nets would want to receive him in return.

Adebayo is still quite young and improving as a player. Despite that fact, he is already widely considered to be one of the most versatile big men in the league.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Furthermore, he was in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Though the Heat clearly would love to add Durant to the roster, only time will tell if the front office is willing to move Adebayo in order to land the former MVP.

If Adebayo does get shipped off as part of a deal for Durant, it will definitely be a bittersweet moment for Heat fans all over South Florida.