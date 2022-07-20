Over the last few weeks, the Miami Heat have made it abundantly clear that they heavily covet Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Though Durant requested a trade from the Nets earlier this offseason, the franchise has not yet budged on any offers it has received from rival teams.

So far, the Heat have not offered enough to pique the Nets’ interest. However, according to a recent report, the one player on the Heat roster who could possibly get the ball rolling is big man Bam Adebayo.

“Just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo.” – @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/jlzfb243Gg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 20, 2022

As Heat fans know very well, Adebayo is one of the most talented and versatile young big men in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s also a beast on the defensive end and can essentially guard every position.

On top of that, the University of Kentucky product is still just 25 years old and nearly 10 years younger than Durant.

If the Heat have their way, acquiring Durant would be done to team him up with Adebayo and fellow Heat star Jimmy Butler. That is surely a superstar trio that could seriously challenge for an NBA title.

However, it does not seem as though that will really be a possibility for Miami unless the Nets get much more desperate than they currently are.

In the end, it may come down to just how serious the Heat are about acquiring Durant. If they think the 33-year-old superstar can lead them to a championship, they might end up making the deal. Though, parting ways with Adebayo to get that done would be a really tough pill to swallow.