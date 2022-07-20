- NBA insider doesn’t see Nets having any ‘real interest’ in any Heat package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo
- Haywood Highsmith points out key similarities between himself and P.J. Tucker
- Report: Donovan Mitchell’s situation is heading toward a stalemate
- Report: There’s a ‘greater sense of optimism’ among execs that the Miami Heat will extend Tyler Herro
- Report: Miami Heat have prioritized Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell
- NBA scout believes Miami Heat would include Bam Adebayo in trade for Kevin Durant if opportunity presented itself
- NBA scout says Ben Simmons is ‘salvageable’ in Miami Heat’s system
- Darius Days reveals his initial reaction to Miami Heat offering him 2-way contract
- Anonymous executive says Duncan Robinson is worth an unprotected 1st-round pick
- Report: Nets ‘lukewarm’ on trading Kevin Durant to Heat for package headlined by Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson
NBA insider doesn’t see Nets having any ‘real interest’ in any Heat package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo
- Updated: July 20, 2022
Over the last few weeks, the Miami Heat have made it abundantly clear that they heavily covet Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Though Durant requested a trade from the Nets earlier this offseason, the franchise has not yet budged on any offers it has received from rival teams.
So far, the Heat have not offered enough to pique the Nets’ interest. However, according to a recent report, the one player on the Heat roster who could possibly get the ball rolling is big man Bam Adebayo.
“Just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo.”
– @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/jlzfb243Gg
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 20, 2022
As Heat fans know very well, Adebayo is one of the most talented and versatile young big men in the NBA. Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s also a beast on the defensive end and can essentially guard every position.
On top of that, the University of Kentucky product is still just 25 years old and nearly 10 years younger than Durant.
If the Heat have their way, acquiring Durant would be done to team him up with Adebayo and fellow Heat star Jimmy Butler. That is surely a superstar trio that could seriously challenge for an NBA title.
However, it does not seem as though that will really be a possibility for Miami unless the Nets get much more desperate than they currently are.
In the end, it may come down to just how serious the Heat are about acquiring Durant. If they think the 33-year-old superstar can lead them to a championship, they might end up making the deal. Though, parting ways with Adebayo to get that done would be a really tough pill to swallow.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login