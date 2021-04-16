 Report: Dwyane Wade previously said he 'would love' to join Miami Heat ownership group - Heat Nation
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has purchased ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Wade, a 13-time All-Star, spent the majority of his playing career with the Heat.

While Wade will now be a part of Utah’s ownership group, he reportedly had previously wanted to join Miami’s ownership group.

Having Wade in the front office and ownership certainly could have been beneficial to the Heat, as Wade is arguably the organization’s biggest ambassador.

During his playing career, Wade helped lead Miami to three NBA titles and was the 2005-06 NBA Finals MVP.

It will be strange to see Wade affiliated with another NBA franchise, but he will always be a legend in Miami.

