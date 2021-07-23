Duncan Robinson says he doesn’t know how free agency will play out even though he’s ‘loved’ time with Miami Heat

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson recently admitted that he doesn’t know how free agency will play out this offseason, though he added that he has “loved” his time with Miami.

“I don’t give much information,” Robinson said on a recent episode of his podcast. “But, I mean, it’s no secret that I’ve loved my time in Miami. And I’d love to try to make something work with Miami. The reality is, I tell this to my family: I don’t know how the next 10-plus days, two weeks—how it’s going to play out. At this point, and I’ve said this already on this podcast, but I think the biggest challenge has been detaching myself from a particular outcome. “Because I think once you become obsessed with a number, and amount of years, or whatever it is, then your judgment can get clouded over maybe what’s best, because you become so fixated on, ‘Oh, this is where I need to be,’ or, ‘this is what I what I need to sign for.’”

Robinson has been very candid about the fact that he is going to weigh all of his options in free agency. There’s no doubt that most Heat fans would love to have him back.

Robinson is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and he has been a key piece to the puzzle for the Heat over the past few years. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and a whopping 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Although the 27-year-old is often regarded as a liability on the defensive end and a one-dimensional player on offense, his 3-point shooting abilities are going to make him an attractive option for any team looking to add a lethal shooter. There is a premium on that in today’s NBA.

He is a restricted free agent this offseason, and it will be very interesting to see what the market is like for him.

The Heat were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.