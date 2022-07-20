Report: Donovan Mitchell’s situation is heading toward a stalemate

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s situation is heading toward a stalemate, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst explained on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Mitchell isn’t pushing for a deal. Furthermore, the Jazz seem to be in no rush to trade him.

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat have both been linked to Mitchell as potential suitors in the trade market this offseason.

Mitchell is a three-time All-Star and elite scorer in today’s game. During the 2021-22 regular season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat, who would likely need to part ways with guard Tyler Herro to acquire Mitchell, don’t appear to be in a rush to make a deal based on Windhorst’s reporting. The Jazz have reportedly asked the Heat to include a third team in a deal for Mitchell due to a lack of appealing packages from Miami.

With the Jazz not willing to budge on their price for Mitchell, it’s possible the team goes into the 2022-23 regular season with him on the roster. Mitchell, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is clearly Utah’s best player after the team traded away Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell has averaged 20.5 or more points per game in each of his first five seasons in the NBA. Since he is still under contract with Utah for several more seasons, it’s hard to see the Jazz lowering their asking price anytime soon.