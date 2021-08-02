Report: DeMar DeRozan being linked to Miami Heat for full midlevel exception

The Miami Heat are not out of the woods to land San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan.

The veteran could arrive in Miami via the full midlevel exception.

“The other move that has been hotly rumored of late is DeMar DeRozan going to Miami for their full MLE, which they could likely just squeeze under the luxury tax apron along with [Kyle] Lowry and [Duncan] Robinson,” wrote John Hollinger of The Athletic.

DeRozan, 31, has been linked to the Heat for a quite a while.

As a matter of fact, the Heat reportedly were making a strong push to acquire DeRozan at the 2021 trade deadline. The ended up trading for two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo just before the deadline.

Now, the Heat are ambitiously aiming to reunite Lowry and DeRozan in Miami. The pair has significant experience from their time together on the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last season for the Spurs. He’s played in San Antonio for the last three years.

However, the Spurs have missed the postseason for the last two years.