Report: Miami Heat working to reunite Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan

The Miami Heat reportedly are attempting to reunite DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in free agency this offseason.

The Heat will almost assuredly have to work a sign-and-trade for one of the players due to cap restrictions, but it certainly would make Miami an interesting team heading into the 2021-22 season.

The Miami Heat are trying to figure out a way to reunite free agent DeMar DeRozan with his former Raptors teammate Kyle Lowry in Miami, multiple sources have told #5RSN. There are many complications to getting such a deal done.@GregSylvander @AdamNBorai — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) August 1, 2021

Lowry and DeRozan spent six seasons together with the Toronto Raptors earlier in their careers.

DeRozan was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard trade, but it appears that Lowry and DeRozan could still be interested in playing with each other.

Last season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. As for DeRozan, he put up 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.

The Heat could use an infusion of talent after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, but it will be hard to work out a Lowry and DeRozan reunion within the constraints of the salary cap.