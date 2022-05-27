The Miami Heat have been encumbered by injuries over the course of the 2022 postseason.

As a matter of fact, Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network reported that he was told four out of the teams’ five starters in addition to the Sixth Man of the Year would not be playing if it were the regular season.

A source close to the team told me 4 of 5 starters + the 6th man would NOT be playing if this was the regular season. I think the org is going to be way less reactionary to this ending than the fanbase is expecting. https://t.co/xnPhPsgnkG — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) May 27, 2022

The notion that the majority of the starting lineup would not be playing is startling.

Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have missed crucial time during the playoffs. Both players were out in Game 5 of the squad’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, though the Heat still emerged with a victory.

Butler, 32, has been one of the best players in the postseason when healthy. The former first-round pick has dealt with knee inflammation.

The six-time All-Star put up huge numbers in the first and second round of the playoffs. He averaged 30.5 points per game in the first round against the Hawks and 27.5 points per contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, his production has slipped in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics as he is averaging just 19.4 points, 6.2 boards and 3.0 assists per game.

Lowry, who the Heat spent a ton of money to acquire during the 2021 offseason, has been sidelined and ineffective for the Heat for most of the playoffs.

The 36-year-old veteran has been nursing a hamstring injury. He’s collected just 5.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 boards per game this postseason.

Tyler Herro, the recently dubbed 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, missed Game 4 and Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a groin injury. The emerging star reportedly could be held out for weeks due to the severity of the injury.