Report: Kyle Lowry to miss crucial Game 5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Updated: May 10, 2022
The Miami Heat need to get back on the right track after dropping the last two games in their playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
With the series now tied at two games apiece, the teams will take the court once again in South Florida on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Heat, they will be dealing with a major absence, as point guard Kyle Lowry has officially been ruled out for the game.
Kyle Lowry is OUT tonight.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 10, 2022
Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury and not been the same player as of late because of it.
He missed the first two games of the current series altogether due to the injury, and while he was on the court in Game 3 and Game 4, he failed to have much of an impact for his team.
Now, with the Sixers back to full strength, the Heat are going to have to dig deep to overcome Lowry’s absence and get a critical win in Game 5.
