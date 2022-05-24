Report: Tyler Herro could miss several weeks with groin injury but pushing to return this week

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reportedly could be sidelined for two to four weeks with his groin injury that held him out of Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite that, Herro is pushing to return this week with the Heat tied at two games apiece with Boston.

ESPN reporting that Tyler Herro‘s groin injury typically would take 2 to 4 weeks to return. Says he is pushing to return this week. No confirmation from Heat. Injury report expected within the hour. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 24, 2022

This is an ominous update for Miami, as Herro is one of the team’s most important players, especially on the offensive end. The Heat scored just 82 points in Game 4 with him out of the lineup.

The third-year guard played a major role for Miami in the regular season, but he has seen his scoring numbers drop in the playoffs. Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

However, Herro has scored just 13.5 points per game in the playoffs and is shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and 23.2 percent from 3-point range.

Even though Herro hasn’t played as well in the playoffs, the Heat still could use his shot-making ability against a tough Boston defense.

Miami’s starting lineup scored just 18 points in the team’s Game 4 loss. Guard Victor Oladipo, who will likely have a bigger role if Herro misses two to four weeks, led the team with 23 points off the bench, but he can’t be the only player to step up if Miami wants to replace Herro.

The Celtics and Heat will face off in Game 5 at FTX Arena in Miami at 8:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.