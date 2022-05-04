Jack Harlow’s proud reaction to Miami Heat star Tyler Herro winning Sixth Man of the Year

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro won the most prestigious award of his NBA career so far on Tuesday night, as he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Of course, his Heat teammates were some of the first people to celebrate Herro’s major accomplishment, but they were not the only people toasting to the young guard.

Superstar rapper Jack Harlow took to social media on Wednesday morning to express his pride in Herro as well.

So proud of my dawg https://t.co/Wc5OltwpFa — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 4, 2022

As many Heat fans already know, Herro and Harlow have a close friendship with one another. Harlow even released a song named after the Heat sharpshooter.

In terms of the award itself, Herro absolutely deserved the recognition. After having an iffy sophomore campaign last season, the University of Kentucky product proved that he was a whole new player very early on in the 2021-22 NBA season.

He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while coming off the bench in all but 10 games he played in during the regular season. He often served as a much-needed injection of offense whenever Miami’s starters were off the floor throughout the regular season.

He’s continued his trend of being an offensive punch for his team in the playoffs. He’s been his team’s leading scorer in two playoff games so far.

Most recently, he dropped 25 points and added seven assists in 29 minutes of playing time in the Heat’s win in the first game of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Surely, Herro will look to continue the Sixth Man of the Year celebration on Wednesday night with another strong showing in Game 2 of his team’s series versus the Sixers.