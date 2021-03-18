- Report: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie
- Report: Miami Heat were unwilling to include KZ Okpala in deal for P.J. Tucker
- Report: Twitch officially unbans Meyers Leonard
- Report: Jimmy Butler listed as questionable against Grizzlies on Wednesday
- Report: Miami Heat trading Meyers Leonard and draft pick to Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza
- Dwyane Wade issues profound statement supporting Asian community in wake of deadly Atlanta shootings
- Dwyane Wade: ‘If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson’
- Report: Miami Heat discussing trade with OKC Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza
- Report: Miami Heat ‘inclined to hold firm’ and not add additional assets in offer for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Bam Adebayo declares he wanted to play through knee injury even though it ‘hurt like s–t’
Report: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie
- Updated: March 18, 2021
It’s no secret that the Brooklyn Nets have been open to trading guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
It seems the Miami Heat have been one of the teams that have been keeping tabs on the currently injured guard.
“The Miami Heat are among the teams that have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources,” wrote Ian Begley of sny.tv
Dinwiddie, 27, suffered a partially torn ACL at the beginning of the season.
As a result, he only played in three games this season. He averaged 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in those three games.
Yet, Dinwiddie has star production when he’s heathy. The veteran put up a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assist per game last season.
Now, the Nets have the superstar trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets could ship off Dinwiddie to build around their superstar trio.
As for the Heat, they’re gunning to make the NBA Finals again. The Heat have been active in the trade market.
While Dinwiddie would not be able to aid in Miami’s pursuit of a title this season, he could possibly be acquired for cheap and make a major impact in Miami next season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login