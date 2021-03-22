The Miami Heat are reportedly willing to part ways with veteran Andre Iguodala via trade if it helps them complete an impact deal prior to the trade deadline.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe noted that the Heat’s interest in Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry may involve dealing Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, while also trading Iguodala to help accommodate Lowry’s steep salary.

“Of course, Nunn and Robinson are starting now, and the Heat would need a bundle more salary to even approach Lowry’s $30.5 million figure,” Lowe wrote. “Kelly Olynyk’s $12.6 million deal would help, but he is starting too. Do not rule out Miami dealing Andre Iguodala — whose $15 million salary would unlock some bigger trades — if they find an impact move, sources said.”

Iguodala was acquired in February of last year as a player with championship pedigree who could help the Heat challenge for a title.

The Heat ended up reaching the NBA Finals, even though Iguodala’s on-court contributions were modest. However, the 37-year-old veteran still has the credibility to impart wisdom to his younger teammates.

Lowry is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and turns 35 years old on Thursday. He’s putting up solid numbers this season.

For the 2020-21 campaign, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. That kind of production would give the Heat lineup a huge boost.

Acquiring Lowry is something that may not develop until the final hours of the trade deadline, if it happens at all.

If it does, that could mean that Iguodala’s short tenure with the Heat could come to an end.