The Miami Heat have signed rookie forward Precious Achiuwa to a deal amounting to $12.5 million, according to a report.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald recently reported the breakdown of Achiuwa’s salary for this season and beyond.

“The Heat signed big man Precious Achiuwa, who was selected with 20th overall pick in last week’s draft, to a four-year deal worth about $12.5 million (120 percent of the rookie-scale amount, which is standard), according to a league source,” wrote Chiang. “He’s scheduled to make $2.6 million this upcoming season, $2.7 million in 2021-22, $2.8 million in 2022-23 and $4.4 million in 2023-24. “The third and fourth seasons are team options in rookie deals. By making Achiuwa a qualifying offer in the 2024 offseason, the Heat would keep him under control for a fifth season, as he will eligible for restricted free agency after four seasons.”

The 6-foot-9 forward played his lone collegiate season for the University of Memphis last season. He is an athletic big man who averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in his first and final year with the Memphis Tigers.

With the departure of Jae Crowder, who signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns as a free agent this offseason, the Heat’s forward position was running thin. Achiuwa can take over Crowder’s spot and be a regular rotation player if he proves himself in training camp.

Achiuwa was favorably compared to Bam Adebayo by none other than Heat legend Dwyane Wade after Miami selected him in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wade was ecstatic with the selection as he saw Achiuwa as a younger version of Adebayo.