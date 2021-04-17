- Report: Miami Heat interested in Moe Wagner if he clears waivers
Report: Miami Heat interested in Moe Wagner if he clears waivers
- Updated: April 16, 2021
With about a month left in the regular season, the Miami Heat are looking to fortify their roster a bit.
Reportedly, they may have interest in signing center Moritz Wagner if he becomes available via the buyout market.
In-game tidbit of info to share:
I’m told that IF recently waived F/C Moe Wagner clears waivers, the Heat will check in there as the season winds down and they weigh the decision to use the final roster spot. @5ReasonsSports
— Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) April 17, 2021
Wagner, who stands 6-foot-11 and weighs 245 pounds, was a first-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. He was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics last month.
A native of Germany, Wagner is a fine rebounder and has the ability to occasionally stretch the floor by hitting 3-pointers.
After trading Meyers Leonard to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal that brought them Trevor Ariza, the Heat are a bit thin up front.
To that end, they signed free agent center Dewayne Dedmon, but apparently, team president Pat Riley wants a little more insurance.
The road to a second straight NBA Finals appearance for the Heat will be super tough, as they may have to get past the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
