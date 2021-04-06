The Miami Heat will reportedly be adding center Dewayne Dedmon to the roster through free agency.

Dedmon, 31, has not played since last season when he spent time with the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Miami Heat are planning to sign free agent center Dewayne Dedmon, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 6, 2021

Dedmon averaged 5.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing 17.6 minutes per game in 44 contests during the 2019-20 season.

The 7-footer originally came into the league undrafted in 2013 and has averaged 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in seven seasons. He has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

With the recent losses of big men Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard and Chris Silva before the trade deadline, Dedmon can provide some minutes coming off the bench for the Heat.