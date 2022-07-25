Miami Heat insider reveals what he’s hearing about team’s guard rotation for 2022-23 season

Some new insight is being offered by a Miami Heat insider about what the rotation for the team’s backcourt is likely to be when the 2022-23 season gets underway this fall.

Everyone is getting a chance… but I keep hearing Tyler as starter, Vic as sixth man, Gabe with him in backup backcourt, Strus or Duncan (if here) as backup 3. — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) July 24, 2022

The “Vic” mentioned is Victor Oladipo, who the Heat signed earlier this month to a two-year contract extension. He’s still trying to come back from injuries that kept him sidelined for most of the past four years.

Tyler Herro is entering his fourth season with the Heat and has largely spent his first three seasons coming off the bench. During that span, he’s started in 33 of his 175 regular season games.

Vincent is also set to begin his fourth year with the Heat and started in 27 of his 68 games last season. Though he’s improved his scoring production each year, he’s currently seen as more valuable coming off the bench.

Other players, such as Max Strus and Duncan Robinson will also see their share of time on the court. However, Robinson could conceivably end up being dealt elsewhere, with other rumors speculating on Herro being dealt.

Of course, all of the projections could change immediately if the Heat end up making a blockbuster deal for a guard such as Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz. Kyrie Irving is another name that’s been mentioned, though the likelihood of that taking place is apparently remote.

The Heat managed to get to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals with the backcourt that’s currently still in place. So even if they end up making no moves, their rotation appears ready to try to take that next step toward the 2023 NBA Finals.