Anonymous executive says Duncan Robinson is worth an unprotected 1st-round pick

The Miami Heat are reportedly looking to acquire future first-round picks in hopes of using that draft capital in a potential trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell.

It seems that one of the ways for the Heat to accomplish that goal is to ship out Duncan Robinson. An anonymous executive believes that the sharpshooter is worth an unprotected first-round pick.

What will it take to get Duncan Robinson from the @MiamiHEAT? Says one league exec: "A first-round pick, no protections."

As well as Yurtseven/Strus/Vincent/Martin played, they don't have big trade value, execs say. Miami's got big plans, no assets. Yet, at least. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) July 16, 2022

The take might come as a surprise to many people across the league, especially considering that Robinson was eased out of the Heat’s rotation late in the 2021-22 season after starting most of the Heat’s regular season games. In the playoffs, he played just 12.2 minutes per contest.

Still, Robinson remains one of the best 3-point marksmen in the NBA.

After entering the NBA as an undrafted rookie in 2018, Robinson became one of the league’s most inspiring success stories in recent years. He earned a starting role with the Heat in his sophomore year thanks to his ability to knock down a high volume of shots from beyond the arc at a very efficient rate.

In the 2019-20 campaign, Robinson started 68 of the 73 games he appeared in, knocking down 3.7 3-pointers per contest while shooting 44.6 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Throughout his NBA career, the University of Michigan product has made an average of 3.2 3-pointers per game, converting 40.6 percent of his attempts from downtown. He holds career averages of 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old has already played his last game in a Heat uniform.