Micky Arison’s latest social media activity lethally opposes Kyrie Irving’s beliefs amid trade rumors

The chances of Kyrie Irving ending up with the Miami Heat may be low if a tweet from Heat owner Micky Arison is any indication.

This Is the Best Evidence Yet That Anti-Vaxxers Kill – The Daily Beast https://t.co/8tY3PEDRYV — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) June 25, 2022

Arison’s tweet is a clear indication of just how adamant he is when it comes to people getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among NBA players, Irving has arguably been the most vocal about his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He only played in 29 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 campaign. He also competed in four playoff games for the Nets.

At first, the Nets chose not to play Irving at all during the season before relenting to allow him to play as a part-time player. Irving was unable to play in any home contests until late in the season due to vaccination rules in New York City.

Arison’s adamant stance on vaccines isn’t really surprising, as he’s the chairman of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise ship operator. The cruise industry has especially felt the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Carnival Corporation’s stock price taking a steep drop since the beginning of 2020.

A vaccine for the contagious virus was unavailable until late 2020, with a number of other players also expressing doubts about getting the necessary shots even after the vaccine arrived.

Irving was among those players, and while he still possesses plenty of talent, adding him to the Heat roster would result in additional concerns. He turned 30 years old in March and also has an injury-plagued past.

The Heat will likely continue to pursue their options among backcourt players, but it now seems unlikely that Irving will be among the players the team considers.