Miami Heat insider pours cold water on team possibly acquiring Donovan Mitchell

3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs

One Miami Heat insider is seriously downplaying their chances of being able to trade for Donovan Mitchell even if the Cleveland Cavaliers change course and decide to make him available.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching early next month, the Heat reportedly have a heavy interest in Mitchell. However, the Cavaliers are remaining steadfast in their intention to hang onto the All-Star even though he has not made a long-term commitment to them by agreeing to a contract extension.

Even if Mitchell were to hit the trade market somehow, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald doubts that the Heat would have enough draft inventory to create a package that would land the 27-year-old.

The Heat reportedly are trying to do something before the trade deadline. They reportedly have told some teams that Kyle Lowry and Nikola Jovic would be available to deal.

The New York Knicks reportedly have an interest in Lowry, with head coach Tom Thibodeau coveting his playoff experience. The 37-year-old was an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The Heat also have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who has become one of the most prominent names in the rumor mill with the deadline approaching. Miami got a close look at the 27-year-old on Friday, when he hit a game-winning 3-pointer to defeat the Heat.

That loss dropped Miami’s record to 24-18, which has them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference entering play Saturday. Cleveland has a 24-15 record and is in fourth place. Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Cavs this season.

With Mitchell seemingly off the table and out of reach, the Heat will have to turn their attention elsewhere. Terry Rozier is one name that could be considered as he has said he would be interested in landing with the Heat if he is traded by the Charlotte Hornets.

The next few weeks will be among the busiest times of the year in the NBA as teams look to make moves prior to the deadline.

